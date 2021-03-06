General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will killers of Takoradi girls become first to be executed by death sentence since 1993?

Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji have been sentenced to death

Two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji were on Friday, March 5, 2020 condemned to death by a Sekondi High Court.



The two were found guilty of the kidnap and subsequent murder of Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15 between July and December 2018.



The two convicts now have a 30-day period to appeal the ruling.



It remains to be seen if the two murderers will trigger an appeal option which is on the table for thirty days.



If they refuse to exercise that option or fail in their appeal, they will join over 160 people who have been sentenced to the death since 1993.



According to Amnesty International, there have not been executions since 1993 with most sentences commuted.



But with this case being of huge interest to the public particularly the twin cities of Sekondi-Takoradi, eyes will be fixated on the President to sign the death warrant.



Per the 1992 constitution, any death sentence will have to be signed by the president to make it effective.



