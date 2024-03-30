Will Ursula start cursing Nana Addo anytime our lights go off? - Nyonkopa Daniels quizzes

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Executive Director and founder of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has thrown salvos at Ursula Owusu-Ekuful over the recent power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.



The businesswoman wondered why the Minister of Communication and Digitization has remained quiet over recent unannounced power outages.



She lamented on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the minister attacked former President John Dramani Mahama when the country experienced its energy crisis.



To her, it would be prudent and proper for the minister to do the same against the current president.



According to her, in order for Ghanaians to appreciate her integrity and see her as a politician with credibility, she ought to tell Ghanaians what she feels about the ongoing ‘dumsor’.



“Ursula Owusu told us she always cursed Mahama when her light went off. That is what she told us. Today, we are witnessing ‘dumsor’, and she is quiet.



"Is it because the NPP government is in power that she is not interested in the challenges confronting us?” she said.



She quizzed, “Are you going to curse Nana Akufo-Addo anytime our lights go off?

As politicians or senior citizens, we have a responsibility to be responsible in our commentary. We should not allow politics to make us say things that will come back to haunt us."



She told host Kwabena Agyapong that the power crisis is affecting businesses, and the government must do the needful and release the timetable to help Ghanaians plan their lives.