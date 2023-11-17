Wildlife officers searching for a missing Buffalo after it invaded Walewale Senior High Technical School

Regional News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Correspondence from North East Region:



A female buffalo is currently at large in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region after it invaded the Walewale Senior High Technical School.



The wild animal invaded the school campus on Thursday, November 16, 2023, looking strange in a mix of domestic cattle without the residents knowing where it came from.



Sources say it invaded the school premises at 4 AM with dogs barking at it to send a signal.



The buffalo, sensing scores of people trooping in the school premises to have a look at it later escaped from the school campus and ran through Walewale township to Kperiga where residents could not trace its footprint.



The animal went into hiding unhurt without harming anyone despite running through the centre of Walewale.



However, the Upper East Regional wildlife manager, Joseph Binlinla has dispatched men from the wildlife office in Bolgatanga to search for the animal to keep it safe.



Atarikiya Kojo Adita, the wildlife corridors manager told GhanaWeb that they are in the bush searching for the buffalo.



"We are on the ground searching for it. We are still mounting a search seriously for it and we have not yet seen it but we hope to locate it with the help of one of the community members"



"Lost track of its footprints along the line. So we are still tracking it according to the direction they gave us," he said.



The wildlife corridors manager also urged the residents in North East Region not to hurt the animal but rather volunteer information about its whereabouts.



He said they suspected that the buffalo came from the Gambaga scarp area in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



Meanwhile, two elephants were killed between 2020 and 2021 in Wungu in the West Mamprusi Municipality and Yankazia in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region after they invaded the communities.