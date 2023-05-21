Wife of Kumawu MP shares emotional tribute as husband is buried

Regional News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



It was all sorrowful during the tribute reading by wife of the late Philip Basoah, MP for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region.



In Mrs. Mary Nti's tribute to her late husband, read by another person, she sadly disclosed that her husband's painful exit keeps running through her mind as though she was dreaming.



According to her, their marriage journey which took fifteen (15) years was a very beautiful one which she hoped to see last forever, but it was very unfortunate that death has sadly done them apart.



"My husband was the love of my life, he was my soulmate, my confidant, my everything. He was my hero to our four children. Fifteen years of marriage and thirteen years of parenting hasn't been easy but a very beautiful journey".



"We first became friends and I subsequently became his personal secretary when he was the DCE for the then Afigyase- Kumawu district. True to his words like the first time we met, we got married. After marriage, I went through a death situation with an ectopic pregnancy which almost took my life, but my husband never gave up on me. We later had three (3) handsome boys," she revealed.



According to her, she later got pregnant with the fourth child and her husband prepared for a holiday spending in the state.



"At the state, I went into labour and had another childbirth complication which nearly took my life. It led to a major surgery and a liver transplant".



She said, her husband however agreed to her stay in the state for frequent medication as recommended by the doctors.



"He promised to stay behind me in all circumstances. You always call to check up on me, and if you're not able to call in the morning, you'll call me in the evening. Now that you're gone, hmmm.



Recalling how her husband stood by her even in times of sickness and pledged to forever remain as such, Mrs. Nti said her husband's exit has been a big blow to her. "Despite being advised to stay strong for the sake of our children, things have not been easy."



"You gave me a promise and hope that in all circumstances you were going to stand by me. I never expected you to leave me and my children at this time.



"My solid rock, my counselor and everything. Now that you're gone, who is going to replace you? Though I have been advised to stand strong for the sake of our children, but, it's not easy for me," Mad Martha Agyemang sadly read on behalf of the widow.



Watch how the tribute was read.



