Wife nearly ‘kills’ husband over cheating

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A jealous wife, Mary Quaye, has allegedly inflicted deep machete wounds on the neck of the husband for allegedly cheating on her.



The housewive according to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare carried out the act while the husband, Ibrahim Acquah was asleep.



Details of the story are that the wife had gathered information that the victim was cheating on her.



This led to a misunderstanding between them.



According to our reporter, the two fought and exchanged words.



However, the wife allegedly attacked the husband in his sleep with a sharp cutlass.



The victim is currently battling for his life in the hospital.



The wife, 27, is currently in the custody of the police.