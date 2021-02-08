General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wife, colleague of murdered ambulance driver demand justice

The late Snr. EMT Abraham Tetteh

Family and colleagues of Abraham Tetteh, the Emergency Medical Technician who was gruesomely murdered by armed robbers have appealed to the government and relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.



Rachel Owusu who was on the ambulance during the shooting has in a recount of the event to Citi News called for justice for her departed colleague.



She narrated the ordeal the pregnant woman and her departed colleague experienced at the hands of the armed robbers.



Rachel Owusu in her narration stated that guns were pointed at her and the pregnant woman who could not control the pain and had to shout.



She further demanded protection for ambulance drivers and workers.



“What I can say to the government is that our job is a risky one, and we need justice. We need justice for our officers. Government must come in for us. It is not only the police and military that need justice. That is all I can say to government. We need help and justice”, she appealed.



On Saturday, Felix Owusu, the Deputy Eastern Regional Administrative Manager of the National Ambulance Service led a delegation to the family of the late ambulance driver at Somanya.



The wife of the deceased wept uncontrollably and appealed to the government to help her raise the children.



“He was saving a lot of lives. So the government should come and support me. He was my everything We have lost everything. How can I live and take care of the children without my husband?” she stated.



Eight suspected armed robbers shot Abraham Tetteh in the eye and extorted monies from his other colleagues at Asesseso in the Eastern Region.



