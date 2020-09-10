General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Widow whose daughter died after delivering twins weeps over ‘2-bedroom house’ gift from CCF

Crime Check Foundation came to the aid of the poor widow with a 2-bedroom apartment

Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Ghanaian owned charity organisation has built and handed over a 2-bedroom house to a needy widow at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region.



This gesture by the CCF comes as a relief to the poor widow whose daughter died and left her newly born twins to cater for.



At a brief ceremony to hand over the apartment to the new owner, Executive Director of the CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said he was appalled by Ekua Ataa’s situation following the death of her daughter.



He disclosed that the widow used to live in a dilapidated kiosk at Sukura with her twin grandchildren until the structure was swept away by floods. The CCF came to her aid, raised funds and rented a place for her.



But to secure the future of the widow and her grandchildren, the CCF partnered Agyare Real Estates & Construction Limited to put up a neat 2-bedroom apartment at Kasoa Ofaakor as a gift for her.



Filled with emotions at the sight of her new home, Ekua Ataa fell on the ground and wept.



She was utterly shocked when Mr. Oppong Kwarteng and CEO of Agyare Real Estates & Constructions told her the structure she sees belongs to her and the little grandchildren.



“I don’t know what to say. I never expected this from Mr. Ibrahim, the Crime Check Foundation and their partners. All I can say is God should continue to bless them for me. Everyone who donated towards this project will be blessed,” she said while shedding tears of joy.



Mr. Oppong Kwarteng also took to his Facebook timeline to announce that the “special donation” is a gift to the widow as he celebrates his birthday today.



"My birthday has been fulfilled with a surprise donation of a two-bedroom house to Madam Ekua Ataa - the Sukura woman whose daughter died after giving birth to twins. She has lived in a kiosk all this while till a rainstorm swept the kiosk away. We went in and rented a place for her with CCF donations,” he shared.

