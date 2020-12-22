General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Widow, sons of Krontihene who died after a night with lover visit police

The hotel room of Krontihene of Akim Chia

The family head, widow and children of 70-year-old Eric Osei Ansere, Krontihene of Akim Chia near Ofoase in the Eastern Region have visited the police.



They were taken to St Joseph’s Hospital morgue where the second son identified the deceased body as that of his late father.



Sources reveal to MyNewsGh.com that while police are still investigating the matter, efforts are being made by the family for the release of the body for burial as the family is not enthused about the embarrassing spectacle.



MyNewsGh.com on Monday reported how the deceased called at the guest house on board a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 located at Effiduase off Akwadum road in the Eastern Region.



At about 12 noon on Sunday when his receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to them, she knocked severally but there was no response so she opened the door only to find out that, the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady nowhere to be found.



Upon receipt of the information, police proceeded to the scene and on inspection, several medicines, including viagra for men container with one capsule, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets were seen in a bag within the guest room.



Also, a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalia and a black handbag containing cash the sum of GH¢2000 were also found.



External inspection of the body was conducted but no marks of violence were seen except foaming on the mouth.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.