Widow of former NDC PC shocks Deputy Attorney General Kpemka

Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu won the Tempane Constituency seat

The widow of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu has defeated the Deputy Attorney General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka.



Hon Kpemka who was until Monday, December 7, 2020, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, polled 16,461 votes representing 44.01% as against 20,939; representing 55.99%.



Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu in February this year replaced her husband Hon. David Adakudugu who died under mysterious circumstances after winning the primaries.



Though pundits had written off the possibility of the woman beating the incumbent MP, she pulled the biggest surprise and snatched the seat for the NDC.



Meanwhile in the presidential, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) got 14,013, NDC 20,660; NDP 251; GFP 250; PPP 198; GUM 173; IND. 156, PNC 130 and LPG got 107 votes respectively.



The NDC is currently projecting that it has won 14 out of the 15 seats in parliament including; Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Bawku Central, Bongo, Builsa North, Builsa South, Chana Paga, Garu, Nabdam, Tempane, Bongo, Talensi, Zebilla and Pusiga.

