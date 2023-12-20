WiLDAF Director says sexual harassment in the workplace affects productivity

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

The director of Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), Melody Darkey, has drawn attention to the pervasive but underreported issue of gender and sexual-based violence, including sexual harassment, in Ghana.



She noted that victims and survivors of such violence, face emotional and psychological consequences, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorders, feelings of guilt, shame, and loss of confidence.



Melody Darkey who was speaking at a conference on the draft model gender workplace policy, emphasized that unchecked workplace gender-based violence contributes to a toxic work environment, ultimately affecting productivity.



She pointed out that issues like sexual and gender-based violence, including sexual harassment, can lead to decreased productivity, increased staff turnover, legal liabilities, and the cultivation of a negative work culture.



She therefore advocated for the implementation of policies within organizations to address these pressing issues.



