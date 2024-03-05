Why would you settle on Prof. Naana Jane? – Dr. Amoako Baah questions Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former head of the Political Science department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama's decision to retain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Dr. Baah questioned the rationale behind Mahama's choice, referencing how the same ticket failed to deliver an electoral victory in 2020.



In his opinion, Mahama's decision to stick with Prof. Naana Jane may not be the best.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on March 1, 2024, he stated "Why would you pick the same person that you contested the election with and lost, or is he thinking that this time things would be easier, so he can go with anybody at all as his running mate? Maybe that is his mindset,” he said.



He continued: "Is she going to work wonders? Is she going to change the numbers? Explain to me what she is going to bring in terms of those changes. That is what I want to know, so he should be able to tell us.



“You see, it will be very difficult for someone to come up with a good reason, aside from the fact that he wants to show commitment or because she has already been there before.



“Maybe he is not considering anybody aside from her also, but just looking at that choice, I would say it is not a very good one. Prof is now older, and as someone older, it is not admirable politically to bring her,” he added.



Mahama has reportedly settled on Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections. The NDC is, however, yet to make a formal announcement.







