Why will you sleep with me and go about telling people - Tracey Boakye questions A Plus

play videoA Plus and Tracey Boakye had allegedly had a sexual relationship ten years ago

Tracey Boakye, in an interview with Ghpage, has questioned why A Plus would sleep with her and tell Kennedy Agyapong about it.



Tracey, while in a conversation with Ghpage’s Rashad Emmanuel, gave her final words on the entire Papa No saga.



About a day ago, the Kumawood actress and movie producer posted a video of herself in celebration mood as she popped expensive champagne while singing praises.



She explained in the interview that the scenes from that video only go to prove her joy at being vindicated.



The actress threw a challenge to anyone who claimed to have videos of her milking the ex-president Mahama after the controversial Kennedy Agyapong asserted that Tracey was in that business.



Any such video is yet to surface with Captain Smart also confirming Kennedy’s claim.



She again refused to mention who the father of her daughter Nhyira is and questioned how many celebrities have been able to show the fathers of their children.



Kennedy Agyapong, on the Hot Seat Show, alleged that Tracey was in the business of exploiting men and added that A Plus escaped her trap after sleeping with her and refusing to give her money for a return ticket.



Tracey Boakye has in turn expressed her dissapointment at A Plus’ actions.



In her interview with Rashad, she said, ”People are raised differently in different homes. I don’t know why A Plus would sleep with me and go tell Kennedy Agyapong. If he goes around sleeping with ladies and telling others, that is his business.”



Meanwhile, Tracey vowed that this interview was her last on the whole Papa No saga.



