Why this video of Akufo-Addo is trending after Kasoa suicide

On December 17, 2010, a Tunisian street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, took a decision that sparked a series of protests that resulted in the toppling of governments in some Arabian countries.



The political leadership of Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Sudan fell as the wind of revolution swept across the Arabian region.



The Arab Spring, as it came to be known, was created by the persistent protests of citizens who were fed up with the corruption, high cost of living, among others.



The incident etched its name in global history as it became a reference of citizen activism and a reminder of how angry citizens can rise up against the political establishment if their needs and expectations are not met.



President Akufo-Addo was in opposition then, having lost to the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills in the 2008 elections and gleaned lessons from revolution wave.



In a Peace FM interview, Akufo-Addo referenced the Arab Spring to validate his opinion that the country was tilting towards that side and that if some ‘Messiah’ does not arrive sooner than later, the nation could be plunged into chaos.



Twelve years on from when Mohammed Bouazizi burnt himself in protest of happenings in his country, and something similar has happened in Ghana under Akufo-Addo’s leadership.



On Friday, October 14, 2022, a man who climbed a high-tension pole in Kasoa died after being electrocuted.



The deceased who has been identified as Kakra was a bus conductor and a resident of Kasoa Galilea.



Though no reason has been ascribed for the strange action by the late Kakra, some social media users believe it was due to the hardships in the country.



Following the incident, the video of Akufo-Addo liking the situation in country then to that of Tunisia has been making rounds on social media as some argue that the current situation in Ghana, is worse than the one that triggered the Arab Spring.



