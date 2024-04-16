Why this female settled for a barbering career

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Janet Ofori, a young female barber residing at Sowutuom, in Accra, has narrated instances that led to her settlement for a career in barbering.



According to her, after experiencing rejection while searching for a job for two straight years, she had a dream - a dream that prompted her to permanently make the cutting of hair a trade.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Everyday People, Janet said although she has been in the barbering business years before that, what settled it for her was that dream she had.



She said, "I had a dream that someone asked me that why is it that you have this handy work and you are still looking for a job somewhere? Am I okay where I am, am I doing well where I am?



"...so, I talked to a pastor of mine and he said if I'm really interested in barbering, I should do it so I decided to learn how to use the machine with a friend," she told GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour.



However, even after having that dream, Janet said she still went back to job hunting but it still did not work out for her until she finally decided to give the barbering business her full attention.



"At the time, I had interest in education, but because I couldn't further my studies, I decided to find a company or factory work. But any time I go, I'm bounced. I will go with you, they'll pick you and they won't pick me," she said.



