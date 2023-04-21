Why these 2 MP contestants withdrew from NPP primaries

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

A former Member of Parliament for Kumawu has expressed his unwillingness to continue with the contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seat in Kumawu.



Yaw Baah indicated this following his approval by the vetting committee for himself and some 5 others to contest the seat out of 8 persons who had picked up nomination forms.



In a statement, Lawyer Baah indicated his plans to expand his ‘political breath’ to the national front rather than limit himself to Kumawu.



According to him, he projects a bigger role in NPP’s vision to ‘Break the 8’ and wants to work towards that.



“Having considered my political status and pedigree within the larger family, I have come to the conclusion that the last atom of my ‘political breath’ should be at the disposal of the national front, rather than at the periphery of Kumawu,” he wrote on Thursday, April 20 to the chairman of his party’s by-election committee.



“I see myself as a great player in the scheme of things as far as ‘Breaking the 8’ mantra is concerned. I believe the interest of my beloved Kumawu will be better served, if I stay outside and help unify our party in the Constituency,” he said.

Mr. Baah’s close contender in the 2020 elections, Private Legal Practitioner, Edward Osei has also withdrawn from the race.



Addressing the media on April 19, 2023, Mr. Osei who had dual citizenship from both Ghana and the United States of America (USA) said his decision to withdraw follows concerns by his party - NPP, about his renunciation.



Mr. Osei who had begun processes to renounce his U.S citizenship however said the process would have been completed before the set date by the Electoral Commission for him to prove his eligibility.



“To prove my eligibility to contest in this by-election, I will have to prove that by May 5, 2023, which is about 2 weeks from now, and therefore under the law and the constitution of Ghana, no one could have disqualified me during the vetting. On April 4, 2023, I started the process with the US Embassy to begin the renunciation process.



“I was supposed to have my final interview for renunciation today (19th of April 2023). I also received an email from the USA, the overseas Citizens bureau that once I finish my renunciation process and all goes well, I will have my certificate of renunciation within 3 working days meaning that, by April 24 or 25, I would have received my certificate and have enough time to complete my documentation before the EC deadline of May 5,” he said.



Mr. Osei however noted that he had been massively supported for the position while apologizing to his supporters who may be disappointed by his decision.



“Data indicated that I had the majority of the support of delegates. In addition, at a meeting held just last week, the constituency executives, patrons, and council of Elders, endorsed me as their preferred candidate for this primaries. This they did due to my hard work in the constituency and the love and support I have built with the delegates.



“I also want to apologise to the people of Kumawu and all the thousands of my supporters all over the world who wanted to see me as MP,” Mr. Osei said.



Meanwhile, Yaw Baah has endorsed Obaatanpa Serwaah who is also in the race as a preferred candidate. Mr. Osei on the other hand has thrown his support for all other candidates vying for the position of Kumawu Member of Parliament.



The NPP plans to elect its candidate for the May 23 by-election following the death of Philip Basoah.



