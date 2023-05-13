Why the two NDC female contenders at Adenta hugged when they met

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Apart from the sitting Member of Parliament for Adenta, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, who is seeking a re-election to represent the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general elections, there are two other candidates in the race.



The two, who are women, are looking to unseat the sitting MP and become the face of the opposition party as the country goes to the general polls in 2024.



That affirmation will come from their delegates and that’s what is happening at the De Youngsters International School venue in Adenta.



With over 2,700 delegates expected to cast their votes, it was a beautiful, heartwarming moment when the two women, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Linda Awuni, met briefly.



Exchanging quick pleasantries, the two women decided to seal the moment with a hug.



Asked by GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu why that happened, the former Minister of Gender, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, explained that for her, this is purely a family contest and there are no qualms with anyone.



“Yes, it was fine. I mean, it’s a contest and we all belong to one family; the Akatamanso family, so that’s the most important thing,” she said.



On her part, the new face Linda Awuni, who is a youth activist, agreed that all they share is a common goal to make the NDC better.



“For us as NDC people, it’s an internal matter. Internal matters are friendly games, so we do not have any tension between us,” she explained.



