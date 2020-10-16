Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Why the needless tension every election year? – Otumfuo asks politicians

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is at a loss as to why politicians continue to stoke up tension each election year when there are processes enshrined in the constitution of the country.



He is of the view that these tensions by the political parties are needless and end up eroding the gains made by the country in its quest to achieve advance democracy.



Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Asantehene noted that there processes governing the conduct of elections which ought to be respected by all.



To this end, he stated that parties that are not impressed with the process have the right to proceed to the courts where their grievances could be addressed and thereafter prepare for another polls.



“When we vote and you win, we will give it to you. When you lose at least in another four years, there will be another elections. This is what Ghanaians have accepted. If a political party loses an election, its supporters are not supposed to bring chaos into the country.



Otumfuo expressed confidence in the Police to deliver its mandate to protect the sanctity of the upcoming general elections, and also used the occasion to advise Police Officers to remain neutral in discharging their duties.



“They should wait for their time to win, or if in so much doubt, they can take the matter to court for peaceful settlement”, he stressed.



The IGP on his part said “I promise to maintain peace during the polls and I shall ensure it is done to that latter. I will use every means possible to protect Ghanaians.”

