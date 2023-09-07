Why the Police interdicted COP George Alex Mensah and two others

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has provided official details about what led to the interdiction of some 3 officers of the service.



Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, along with Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare were cut off from the police service following discussions about the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



This decision, according to the police statement is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations.



The discussions captured in the leaked audio, reportedly held by the three interdicted officers, centered around the potential removal of IGP Dampare.



The details of the conversations and their implications have sparked considerable public interest and raised concerns about the internal dynamics of the Ghana Police Service.



Below is the statement by the Ghana Police



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA



