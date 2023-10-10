Why the Dormaahene hardly speaks about issues of corruption in a regime

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyeman Badu II, has explained why, beyond his very opinionated stance on a number on things, he hardly speaks about the subject of corruption.



Describing himself as someone who does not like untruths, the traditional ruler told Daniel Oduro, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, that he does not feel he is the most qualified to be speaking on such matters.



He explained that there are more qualified institutions like the Transparency International, who have a track-record of being able to show whether regimes are corrupt or not.



“Corruption. Ghana. Africa, and probably the world, you see, hardly do I touch on corruption in a regime, but you see, there is this body, Transparency International, that I know, they always come up with all the scores of all the countries.



‘So, depending on the points that you make, you see where you are placed. I want to refer everybody to that institution. They know more than me…,” he said.



Responding to a question on corruption, especially one informed by the ongoing case of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, he said that her case is not particularly new.



He added that while it is not in his place to individually judge someone like that, he cannot deny the fact that there are things that some leaders of the country do that amount to corruption.



“I don’t know, but I’ve seen the Hon Cecilia Dapaah from President Kufuor’s time up to this point. I don’t know the source of her money, but it’s curious. That huge money over there, but I don’t want to judge anybody by what is going on, but you see, our people who have been dealing with us, whether as judges, whether as politicians, whether as policemen, whether as chiefs, what they are saying is that we are indulging in corruption.



“Because of that, I agree there is a problem and there is the need for us to fix it,” he stressed.



The Dormaahene spoke a range of other issues, including LGBTQ+ and sports, in this second and final part of GhanaWeb’s exclusive interview with him.



