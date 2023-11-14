Why the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is very critical - Speaker explains

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has underscored the critical nature of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2024 financial year.



He explained that this budget holds particular importance as it follows the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Bagbin noted that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the budget to parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and will elucidate the terms of the agreement with the IMF.



He emphasized the need for professionals and experts to assist in comprehending the proposals and providing additional information and alternatives for informed deliberation and decision-making.



In his statement on November 13, 2023, Bagbin said, "… this budget is a critical budget as it is coming after the government had entered into an agreement with the IMF. Most of the terms of agreement, I believe, are unknown to members seated here. It is critical that we get the usual professionals, experts to assist us digest proposals in the budget to give us more information, more alternatives for us to deliberate and take a decision on the budget. That is why it is a critical post-budget workshop."



Leading up to the finance minister's presentation, there have been calls for the government to make significant reductions in expenditure to address the challenges facing the economy.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that long-term relief measures for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be considered in the 2024 budget.



The finance minister, after touring the affected communities, expressed the government's commitment to providing additional relief beyond the already-provided items, with this commitment to be reflected in the upcoming budget.



