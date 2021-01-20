Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Why target me for assassination when 'borborliborbor' Mahama is alive and enjoying?- Anyidoho asks

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

Founder and Chief Executive Officer for the Attah Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho says some persons want him dead and although he didn't mention names, his clues point to elements within the NDC.



According to him, if their bloody “borborliborbor King”, an apparent dig at John Mahama can enjoy life then he also deserves to live so he does not intend dying anytime soon.



To him, God continues to bless him and add more life to him when people think evil of him.



The maverick politician made this known in a tweet.



He said “They want me dead &, my God continues to keep me alive so they are bitter that I have entered my Jubilee year, & Jubilation where they can’t penetrate my household anymore. they think their bloody 'borborliborbor' King can enjoy life but Koku Anyidoho must not enjoy life. Naniama!”.



Koku Anyidoho added “So, do the insane urchins think their insane hatred for me, means sane minds hate me too? The more they hate me, the more people love me. I decided who to invite for my private 50th and if I did not invite them, they can go to hell and rot in the devil’s fire”.