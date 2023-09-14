Why such a public display of ethnic, regional, religious affiliation in committee hearings? - Kwesi Pratt asks

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed concerns about the IGP Dampare’s display of ethnic, regional, and religious affiliation during his appearance before the committee on the ongoing investigation.



Appearing before the ad-hoc committee on September 12, 2023, the Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, went all out in his opening remarks to describe his multi-ethnic, religious and regional affiliations before responding to the questions posed to him by the members of the committee.



This public display of affiliations and solidarities, according to Kwesi Pratt, was unnecessary to the issue that is being investigated.



“I was also struck by something. The expression of ethnic, regional, and religious solidarity was sickening for me. We are talking about Ghana.



“In 2023, there is such a public display of ethnic, regional, and religious solidarity in a crucial matter such as the one that the committee is investigating,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt argues that the responses from witnesses in such a hearing should not be reduced to faith, ethnic and regional affiliations.



“I was sitting Infront of my television set and I was shaking. What is this, is everything now being reduced to religious, regional, and ethnic affiliation?” he asked.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











