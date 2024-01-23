Why should you kill to win power? - Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong questions politicians

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has cautioned politicians against engaging in actions that result in the killing of voters during elections.



According to him, politicians should have the mindset of serving the people, not destroying them.



Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, who once served as the General Secretary of the Christian Council, questioned the logic of politicians who resort to violence and bloodshed to win elections.



“When you become a Member of Parliament or president, you come in with the intention to serve. Why should your decision to lead and develop us result in the death of people. After killing them, which people will benefit from your development, if they are all dead?” he questioned.



He cited the example of the Techiman incident, where some six voters were killed during the 2020 elections.



He urged politicians to value the lives of the people, and to seek peaceful and democratic means of resolving their differences.



“You went to Techiman for the voters to vote for you into office for which you will develop the place. But the people you intend to develop, died before the development came to them.



“So, what benefit did the party member who died during elections get from your development?” he quizzed.



