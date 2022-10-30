Why should I go back into the frying pan? - Boakye Agyarko on replacing Ofori-Atta

Politics of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has said that he will reject any offer from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Boakye Agyarko explained that he will reject the offer because the president had previously stated that he (Akufo-Addo) cannot work with him.



Also, he intimated that he sees no reason to go back to a government that is failing.



“The message the president sent to be given to me before he fired me was that he cannot work with me again. He sent the Chief of Staff to tell me this.



“He (the President) said he cannot work with me and I accepted it. Now, I’m sitting in my own corner thinking about myself.



“I was in a frying pan but I did not fall into the fire because of God’s protection. I didn’t fall into the fire; I fell on the side of the fire. What reasons can you give to convince me to go back into the frying pan?” he said in Twi.



The President in a statement issued in August 2018 suggested that Boakye Agyarko had misled him into giving the green light to the AMERI deal. But Agyarko stood his ground that there was nothing wrong with the deal.



For that action, President Akufo-Addo, on August 6, 2018, relieved Boakye Agyarko of his position after an ultimatum for him to resign expired.



