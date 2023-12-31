Why sheep named Sergeant Charles ‘led’ Ghana Army's 2BN wreath-laying

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaians who may not be abreast with military culture will be shocked about the activity of the 2 Infantry Battalion (2BN) of the Ghana Army which centred around a white sheep named Sergeant Charles II.



This is after the 2BN held a wreath-laying memorial parade for past dead mascots, to uphold an age-old tradition of the Battalion, according to a report first filed by Peace Journal.



The spotless white sheep is a mascot of the battalion since the Colonial era. A mascot is a person, animal or object adopted by an institution as a symbolic figure that is believed to bring good luck to that particular institution.



In line with its tradition, the 2BN held a parade to honour its dead mascots on Saturday 16 December 2023, at the Mascot Cemetery of the Myohaung Barracks, Apremdo, Takoradi.



The current mascot of 2BN is the ram christened Sergeant Charles II, which was clothed in military attire at the event to honour its predecessor mascots.



Every year, on the 16th of December, a short but solemn wreath-laying parade is organized at the Mascot Cemetery in the Myohaung Barracks – home of 2BN, to honour the souls of the dead mascots.



According to military historians, the sheep Sergeant Charles II is named after its first donor, Sir Charles Noble Arden Clarke. Sergeant Charles II is deemed a morale behind the Commanding Officer, and the Unit, which inspires the Unit to higher achievements.



The donor, Sir Charles Noble Arden-Clarke born on 25 July 1898 and died on 16 December 1962 was a British colonial administrator who was governor of the Gold Coast from 11 August 1949 to our night of independence on 6th March 1957.



The parade held to honour dead mascots of the 2Bn was comprised of a Contingent (commanded by Lieutenant Felix Ameyaw), Cenotaph Guards, Wreathe Bearers, Flag Hoisters, the Unit’s Corps of Drums and the current Mascot – Sergeant Charles II.



The Commanding Officer of the Unit – Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah, who was the Guest of Honour for the occasion, laid the first wreathe on behalf of Officers and Soldiers of the Unit, the Head of the Defence Civilian Staff.



Mrs Abigail GN Boamah, laid another on behalf of Defence Civilian Staff, and Madam Philomina Akrofi, who represented the Battalion Magajia, laid the last wreathe on behalf of wives and families.



According to Peace Journal, Sgt Charles II succeeded SWOII Charles IX who died on Saturday 30 April 2016, after a short illness, and was honoured with full military burial. It usually leads the Unit’s Corps of Drums on all ceremonial parades both in and outside the Unit.