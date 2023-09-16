Why not build a befitting economy for us first? - Ablakwa blasts 'BoG defender' Ofori-Atta

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's call for Ghanaians to support the Bank of Ghana (BoG) rather than subject it to attacks.



The central bank has come under stern critique especially from opposition voices who have called for the governor and his two deputies to resign after BoG recorded huge losses in its 2022 annual report.



The Minority in Parliament and other pressure groups have since planned a protest dubbed #OccupyBoG to drive home their demand.



In the midst of the losses the issue of the bank's ongoing construction of a new head office alleged to be costing tax payers US$250m has also added to the pressure on the bank.



In defense, Ofori-Atta wrote an article this week defending the bank on all 'charges,' with one of the viral quotes from the article being about the new head office building.



"With respect to the BoG's new headquarters, the evidence is clear that the decision to build had already been made long before those 'losses' occurred," Ofori-Atta stated.



In response to this quote, Ablakwa posted on Facebook: "Why not build a befitting economy for all of us first? This is the self-acclaimed Solid Team!"







