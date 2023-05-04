Why majority of NPP MPs support Dr Bawumia to lead - Farouk Aliu Mahama explains

Politics of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has listed a number of factors he says have informed a strong wave of support from majority members of the party's parliamentary Caucus, as well as the grassroots of the party for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP for the 2024 elections.



The Vice President on Tuesday met NPP MPs in Parliament to formally inform them of his decision to contest for the flagbearership, and his declaration now means he will go into battle with others who have already publicly declared their interest, including former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto and MP Kennedy Agyepong.



Farouk Aliu Mahama, however, believes that of all those who have declared their intentions, Vice President Bawumia is best suited for the role because of a number of compelling reasons, which he said has won him immense support from both the grassroot and the top level of the party.



Speaking to Citi Eye Witness News, Farouk Aliu Mahama said the majority of NPP delegates are supporting Bawumia to win "because he is winning to continue to bring hope and bring new direction into the country."



"He has done a lot with the President and we believe that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, having been the Vice President for a while and understood the challenges of the country, and still working hard to address the challenges; and having shown a lot of innovations, bringing digitalisation to bear, making sure that Ghana is placed on the map and making sure that everybody appreciates the innovation he has brought, we believe that he is better placed to become the leader of the party and lead us to victory, in 2024."



Farouk Aliu Mahama added that the majority of MPs and delegates also believe that Dr. Bawumia has the ability to unite the party.



"He is somebody who is a humble person, a listening person; somebody who will unite and bring everybody on board because we need all important stakeholders like Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, our brother and our senior man Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Bawumia is somebody who will unite the party."



"The wind is blowing and in shaa Allah, Dr. Bawumia is somebody that we are all looking up to. We know that he will make Ghana great, in shaa Allah."



