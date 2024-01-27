Why is Jean Mensa using indelible ink in NPP primaries but not in general elections? - Kwame Agbodza quizzes

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has questioned the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to scrap the use of indelible ink in the 2024 general elections.



He said that he finds it contradictory and suspicious that the EC used the same ink in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



He said that the EC's proposal to do away with the indelible ink, which is used to mark the fingers of voters to prevent multiple voting, is a ploy to rig the elections in favour of the ruling party.



“Jean Mensah is using INDELIBLE INK for the NPP internal elections. Why is it necessary to do this for NPP elections but not necessary for the NATIONAL ELECTIONS? She will NEVER be allowed to throw our Country into chaos .2024 ELECTIONS WILL HAPPEN WITH INDELIBLE INK AT ALL COSTS,” his X post read.



It can be recalled that the Electoral Commission (EC) in a presser served notice that indelible ink will no longer be required during elections.



The commission assures that a biometric authentication system has been adopted to replace the indelible ink which is a semi-permanent dye applied to a voter's finger to prevent double voting and this move is being piloted at the ongoing district elections.





