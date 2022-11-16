Why is Anas releasing his exposé now? - Richard Ahiagbah

Politics of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

The National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has raised questions about the timing of the release of the 'Galamsey Economy' exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



In a tweet shared on November 15, Ahiagbah intimated that there was some foul play in the release of the documentary, which was recorded in 2018.



He questioned why the documentary was not released together with Anas’ "Number 12" exposé which rocked Ghana’s football sector and led to the sacking of former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.



"I have questions, need answers: Why didn't Anas release this documentary along with #12, since they were tapped together? What prompted its release now?



"It is the case that Anas taps his videos and keeps them for years before publishing?" parts of the tweet he shared read.



Meanwhile, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has explained why his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, used a video shot in 2018 to expose a dismissed Minister of State, Charles Adu Boahen.



The journalist premiered an investigative documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy,’ in which the minister was engaged in acts deemed to be of corrupt nature whereas he (the minister) also imputed corruption on others, especially Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



One of the main defenses the sacked minister has advanced is that he was recorded four years ago in the United Arab Emirates but that the journalist is now using the said footage in his so-called investigation.



Kweku Baako’s explanation was contained in a purported response to a Facebook user by the name "Kwadwo Yeboah-Gyan."



Baako wrote: "Somebody "stole and sold" it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The "buyer" went out boasting about his possession for years for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real "owners/authors" subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today’s story begins from there. PAY ATTENTION!"



"Same guy who fabricated a video of Candidate Akufo-Addo receiving a donation from a lady supporter of the NPP in his Nima residence in 2016 when Akufo-Addo was not President but tried to make it look as if he was the President!" he added.



View Ahiagbah’s tweet below:



I have questions, need answers:

Why didn't Anas release this documentary along with #12, since they were tapped together? What prompted its release now? It is the case that Anas taps his videos and keeps them for yrs b4 publishing? #Tigereye #3NewsGH #CitiCBS #TV3GH #Ghana— Richard Ahiagbah Official (@RAahiagbah) November 15, 2022



