General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why does the NPP always question the nationality of a certain group? – Manasseh Azure asks

Ace Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ace Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has observed that issues of the nationality of some public figures being questioned only occurs whenever the country is being governed by the New Patriotic Party.



In a Facebook post, Manasseh noted that some people are targeted by the NPP whenever they are in power.



“Is it a coincidence that challenging others' nationalities almost always come from the NPP and targeted at a certain people?” he posted.



Manasseh who has spoken vehemently against the seeming persecution of the Auditor-General made this post in the wake of claims by the Audit Service Board that Daniel Domelevo is not a Ghanaian.



In a correspondence between the Board and Domelevo, the Board questioned his nationality and age.



“Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1 June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1 October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.



“On 25 October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28 February 1996 is 1 June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region.”



Domelevo in response to the accusations insisted that he is not due for retirement.



Mr Domelevo, who has been on forced leave since last year and is due to return on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his hometown to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.



“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1 June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Auditor-General to retire.







