Why do we celebrate persons who are wealthy with dubious sources of income? - John Mahama quizzes

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has raised questions about how the Ghanaian society in recent times celebrates individuals with questionable sources of income.



He called on Ghanaians to reevaluate their priorities and uphold ethical standards and integrity in all aspects of life.



Speaking at the National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost, the former president recalled times when the value of communal support and disapproval of greed and theft played a significant role in shaping Ghanaian society.



“What happened to our value of being each other’s keeper, where communal assistance to each other on our farms and other tasks that we had to undertake, were easily available,” he said.



According to John Mahama, there is great concern over the present state of affairs, where certain individuals, despite having wealth amassed from dubious sources of income, are being celebrated without any scrutiny on the legitimacy of their earnings.



“What happened to our dislike for greed and theft? Why do we celebrate persons who today are wealthy with dubious sources of income and yet society is not concerned about what the source of the income is and it is only about the person’s wealth,” the former president added.



The comments by the flagbearer come on the back media reports that made waves in the last few days involving the embattled former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and her maids.



The maids of the former minister reportedly stole some significant amounts of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis she had kept in her home.



The news since it broke, led to her resignation, invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and subsequently her arrest.



She was granted bail on the same day with a surety.

