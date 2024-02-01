Why didn't you retire GRA boss as you did to Domelevo? - Journalist to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Kwabena Marfo, a broadcast journalist at Peace FM, has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision not to dismiss the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) boss, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah, despite having reached retirement age two years ago.



Speaking on an interactive session on Neat FM’s Morning Show on January 31, 2024, Marfo pointed out that the president is being selective, citing the removal of former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo for similar reasons.



He pointed out the inconsistency in the president's actions, emphasizing that President Akufo-Addo acted promptly to relieve Domelevo of his duties, leading to compulsory retirement.



"The age that he (Owusu-Amoah) is talking about now, they should have a recheck. When such things happen, I direct it to the president straight.



"Because we were in this country and he told us that Domelevo, who was the Auditor General was sixty years so he should go on retirement, we argued and argued, but he forced Domelevo to go on by forced retirement.



“When Domelevo went to court, he won the case, proving that the way he was removed wasn't correct. Look at this one; his tenure in office has lasted for a very long time but he is still in office.



“If you do such things, you open yourself up for criticism, because you are being selective. Why is this particular person still in office when his retirement is due, while Domelevo was relieved of his duties?” he questioned.



During a recent Public Accounts Committee session, GRA boss Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai disclosed that his tenure had expired three years ago.



However, unlike the former Auditor General, he remains in his position without an official contract.



