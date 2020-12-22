Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Why didn’t you reject Sene West results declared by the EC? - Charles Owusu queries NDC

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

The contentious Sene West Parliamentary seat was recently declared in favour of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Sene West, Kwame Ampofo Twumasi was declared the winner of the December 7, 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency.



He won by 16 votes.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has rejected results of the 2020 election; insisting that figures put out by the Electoral Commission (EC) are wrong.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission said since the opposition party is challenging the results of the election, they should have rejected that of Sene West.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.