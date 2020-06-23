Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Why didn't Adwoa Safo go unopposed? - Kwesi Pratt asks NPP leadership

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has rebuked the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for protecting some Members of Parliament (MPs) by ensuring they contested the party's primaries unopposed.



Sitting MPs in some constituencies were unanimously not contested by any person during the primaries that ended on Saturday, making them have an easy ride to be re-elected to represent the NPP in Parliament.



Among the MPs that went unopposed were the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Suame constituency, Manhyia South MP and Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, William Owuraku Aidoo for Afigya Kwabre South, Francis Manu Adabor, Ahafo Ano South East, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bosomtwe and MP for Afigya Kwabre East, Ms Mavis Nkansah Boadu who was the only female MP that went unopposed among others.



But the seasoned journalist believes even if the party deems it suitable for some members to go unopposed, although he is against such decision, it should however cover all others.



He thus wondered why the Dome-Kwabenya MP and Deputy Majoriy Leader, Adwoa Safo wasn't protected by the NPP leadership if indeed it's a sound judgement for some MPs to go unopposed.



Lawyer Adwoa Safo won the primaries by polling 496 votes while her competitor who is the son of the Speaker of Parliament and Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Lawyer Mike Ocquaye Jnr polled 488 votes.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt asked the NPP leadership "why didn't they protect Adwoa Safo? Because Adwoa Safo is not an ordinary MP but also a Deputy Majority Leader who does her work effectively. So, while we were protecting, why didn't anybody give Adwoa Safo any protection as well?''



