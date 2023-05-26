Why chiefs and traditional leaders of Teshie warned Greater Accra Regional Minister

Regional News of Friday, 26 May 2023

The chiefs and traditional rulers of Teshie, in the Greater Accra region, have strongly cautioned Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Enoch Addo, the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, against interfering in Teshie's chieftaincy affairs, as reported by 3news.com.



During a press conference on May 25, 2023, the chiefs and traditional rulers, led by Oblahia Mantse of Teshie Gbugblah, Nii Martey Laryea I, issued this warning in response to an alleged attempt by the regional minister and Enoch Addo, in collaboration with certain members of the Teshie community, to establish another Traditional Council for Teshie despite the existence of an established council.



"Rumors circulating in town suggest that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Registrar, Enoch Addo, along with the Chieftaincy Ministry, are attempting to impose an unqualified person on the people of Teshie. While the Regional Minister's position is not certain, we mention his name because we know he has recognized the so-called Teshie Mantse due to a gazette. We would appreciate it if he responds in any appropriate manner to address these allegations," they stated.



The chiefs stressed that the actions of Henry Quartey and Enoch Addo were illegal and urged them to desist from such actions or face the consequences of the chiefs.



"As of now, there is a letter from the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs condemning any announcement regarding the installation of a Teshie Mantse. In that letter, dated January 7, 2015, the House describes the announcement of a Teshie Mantse installation as illegal."



Nii Martey Laryea I, sternly warned that the minister's continued actions might incite unnecessary tension and potentially plunge Teshie into chaos. Such actions, according to him, would destabilize the peace and stability of the community.



The core issue revolves around the establishment of a new Traditional Council for Teshie, a move strongly opposed by the chiefs and traditional rulers.



They firmly believe that the existing structures and institutions governing chieftaincy affairs in Teshie are adequate and legitimate. Consequently, any attempts to establish an alternative council are viewed as encroachments on their traditional authority and violations of Teshie's customary practices.



The chiefs and traditional rulers of Teshie reiterated their commitment to preserving the integrity and autonomy of their traditional leadership. They called upon the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to respect the established order and refrain from interfering in the chieftaincy matters of Teshie.











