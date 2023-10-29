Why are you speaking out now - Okatakyie Afrifa tackles Justice Atuguba

General News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality and broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has questioned the sincerity of the call for the reformation of the judiciary, particularly, the Supreme Court by former justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, William Anaam Atuguba



Justice Atuguba in a speech during a public lecture on Tuesday, October 24, labelled the court's decision in Gyakye Quayson’s case as "scandalous." He argued that the Supreme Court should not have taken on the case in the first place.



He contended that the matter had already been adjudicated by the High Court, and the Supreme Court's decision to proceed with it contradicts a fundamental principle of law.



Justice Atuguba insisted that the proper course of action for the Supreme Court should have been to execute the High Court's decision rather than initiate a new trial.



Reacting to the issue on a live radio broadcast, Okatakyie Afrifa questioned why the rtd judge is only speaking out now. He wondered whether the claims insinuate that the judiciary is being controlled by unknown individuals.



“The question I want to ask is why is Justice Atuguba now only speaking out? In the case of NMC, he said the decision of the bench was wrong, that he was at the bench but he wasn’t part of the decision. Justice Atuguba was the main judge officiating the proceedings. So Why is he now speaking out?” he wondered.



He also questioned why the matter isn’t being taken seriously. Saying, “He has been a lawyer for so many years standing and has made his way through the ranks, now he's saying the judiciary doesn't have any independence?



He continued, “What Justice Atuguba said is very damming, judges are supposed to be independent minded, the judges are supposed to be able to make decisions without anyone influencing them.

But Justice Atuguba is saying that it is possible that they could be whipped in line. This is a very serious matter. And the judiciary, media, and Ghana Bar Association is not discussing this!.”



ID/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



