Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Why are you piling pressure on NDC to go to Court – NPP, CSOs quizzed

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is wondering why the numerous calls and pressure on the party to seek redress in the apex court over the disputed just-ended presidential election results.



“What is there in the Supreme Court that everyone is asking NDC to go there? …what there in the Supreme Court known to the NPP but Ghanaians don’t know”, NDC leading member in the Ashanti Region, Nurudeen Hamidan quizzed.



Speaking to development on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the member of the NDC Election Taskforce explained the party at the right time take a decision either to challenge the presidential results in a law court or otherwise.



“Nobody knows better than us. We can choose to protest the figures in court or on the streets. We have the option as a party to do what we like”, Hon. Nurudeen Hamidan told host, Kofi Asante Ennin during a panel discussion.



John Dramani Mahama said he has decided not to accept the results of the 2020 elections because there is the need to uphold the country’s democracy.



“In the interest of the more than six million people who voted for me I must uphold our democracy and hold the electoral commission to higher standards and hold this government to higher standards in terms of our democracy. The way they conducted this election, the government, President Akufo-Addo and the electoral commission is a dent to our democratic credentials as a government.



So in my principles as a democrat, I can’t be seen to be sweeping it under the carpet and just letting it go. I think that we must bring closure to this and see exactly where the issues are and I mean if an independent audit is done by the EC, we bring somebody in to do an independent audit why not, I mean I will be the first to concede and walk away but as long as that is not done and I know that there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favor of the incumbent, it will be wrong for me in terms of our democratic principles to just leave it because we will not learn the lessons of this election, I think that we must learn the lessons of this election so that we don’t repeat it in the future,” the NDC leader said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.