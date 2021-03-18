Why are Voltarians mad about attribution of juju to their jurisdiction - Afrifa's son quizzes

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Akwasi A. Afrifa Akoto, a son of former Ghanaian Head of State does not seem to fathom why some Voltarians, especially those in the elite class have taken offence in a primary book that seems to depict Ewes as “juju lovers.”



Some Ewes have argued that there are indeed other tribes in the country that practice “juju” and therefore an accurate depiction of such tribes should have included others such as the Akans.



Commenting on the recent public outrage that has met the publication of some books that many have described as tribalistic, Afrifa Akoto questioned why elites from the Volta Region have found offence in the publication.



According to him, whilst the elites of Volta origin may find the publication to be offensive, the non-elites he believes think otherwise because the publication in essence advertises the efficacy of their “juju” which he adds is patronized heavily by Akans and serves as a “foreign exchange” for locals in the Volta Region.



Whiles some people who have contributed to the conversation around the subject have sought to dissociate it from politics, Afrifa in his post averred that the uproar about the book by Voltarians is purely hinged on political grounds and not because there is a tribalistic agenda against them.



Read Afrifa’s full post below:



Juju in Ewe: The Text Book_______

Well, since they brought in my King,- refer to the picture/text attached below- I might as well make some things clear.



The King did not assemble 100 gods of Otweduapon- the Almighty God.

The King assembled 100 priests of only one god of the Almighty God, the Asante State god, Tano- like how Christians appeal to God through only Jesus.



In fact, I believe Kwaku Bonsam was the only Asante non- Tano priest invited and by popular request.



Meanwhile, priests from the Volta were offically invited and they put on the best of shows mesmerizing the Durbar- I believe one of their 'nyankomade3' was turning raw foodstuff, instantaneously, into cooked and edible.



So the question is, why should our Volta elites be mad over the attribution of the efficacy of Juju to their jurisdiction, historically and ESPECIALLY contemporaneously- like how some Voltarians are saying the book should have also included the historically but not contemporaneous practice of Asante holy practice of sacrificial beheadings?

For we do not think the non-elite Voltarians do mind the attribution, especially those involved in the "trade.'



For they know that the consultations of their gods by non-Voltarians, especially by Akans, do bring them the needed revenues, perhaps more than any natural resources in the Volta. And that in this age of scepticism, there is no better advertisement than something appearing in a textbook.



In fact, pretty soon and judging by the trend, there would soon be more Volta Traditional priests on TV than from any ethnic group- because people believe in them.

In the meantime, Volta elites on Social Media never hesitate to show their pride when it comes to the efficacy of their Juju especially when it is convenient. Heck, even Hip-life artistes rhyme about going to "Benin" instead of going to school to make money.



So which is which?

So in conclusion, the elite Voltarians should stop hating on their class of Juju folks who depend on Juju - the gods- as "foreign exchange " to make ends meet...by condemning that particular aspect in the textbook. We all know what we know.



But as I keep saying and I shall keep saying till kingdom come; our Volta siblings indulge in the victimization of tribalism based on political motivations and not because Ghana or Akan is trully tribalistic against them. It is all politics. It is nothing about ethnicity.



And as we all know, politics is the most dangerous game on earth.

Heck, our elite Volta siblings are so prideful of their Juju, so much so that, they CLAIM Komfo Anokye was a Voltarian based on his 'nyankomade3'- his miracles- which they mistakenly and ignorantly think only an Ewe could have performed.

So which is which?



