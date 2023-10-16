Why are OSP, AG silent about Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s $5m bribe allegation – NPP leading member

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Aurther Kennedy, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has questioned why the state’s anti-corruption agencies and Ghanaians, in general, are silent about Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s allegation that he was offered $5 million to approve a $88 million judgement debt.



In an editorial published by masemtvgh.com on October 14, 2024, Dr Kennedy indicated that Ghanaians must be worried about this because it is likely that a lot of judgement debts which the government has paid were illegal.



He added that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, who is supposed to be fighting corruption, was implicated in the deal, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which was set up to investigate such corruption cases is silent.



“He (Prof Frimpong-Boateng) dropped a bombshell. AFRICAWATCH reported that ‘Starting from the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Finance, a scheme was put in place to swindle Ghana of a humongous US$ 88.24 million but Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s refusal to accept a bribe of 5 million USD stopped it. And he had copies of letters from the Attorney General and Ministry of Finance to back him up!



“Shockingly, this revelation has been met by loud silence from all corners. President NADAA who pledged to protect the public purse has been silent. The Attorney General, who is implicated and has been working with his “Jonathan”, the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng to maintain this government’s bogus anti-corruption credentials has been busy spinning the fallacy that there are no criminal Galamseyers in Flagstaff House.



He added, “The Special Prosecutor (Kissi Agyebeng), the self-styled “conscience of the nation” is silent. The peoples’ Parliament has not said “Fe” mpo!... Think about it. One judgment debt, negotiated quietly for 88 million USD! How many such deals have been done in the name of loot-and-share? President Biden is being investigated over allegations that he took USD 20 million over 8 years as VP! How much did they pay for the media silence?”



Background:



The former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng said that he rejected a $5 million bribe to approve a judgment debt of over $88 million.



In an interview with the AFRICAWATCH magazine, Prof Frimpong narrated that how he refused to approve the payment of the judgement debt because he could not believe the claim of the private company, Apex Pollution Company Limited.



He added that it was a government official who decided to engage the company in the payment of the judgement debt even though the company had done no work.



“Sometime in July 2020, when I was at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, I received a letter from the Ministry of Finance, requesting my approval for the payment of a judgment debt to the tune of US$88,247,246.63, please let me repeat it, US$88,247,246.63, to Apex Pollution Control Company. I could not believe my eyes. It had a lot of red flags. The Ministry of Environment had signed an agreement with the company in 2014 to carry out monitoring of vehicle emissions, but the project was not implemented at all.



“The company claimed it invested $6,613,520.63 in the project and sought a judgment debt. Somebody somewhere decided to engage the company in arbitration for the government, and in addition to its alleged initial investment of $6,613,520.63, offered the company $20,006,226 for a return on investment and $61,627,500 for the loss of income for 13 years. And this came up to a whopping $88,247,246.63,” he is quoted to have said in the October/November 2023 edition of the AFRICAWATCH magazine.



He added, “The Apex Pollution Control Company was going to get about $82 million for doing no work. So shocking! To me, there were several irregularities about it. I could see that a huge scandal was staring us right in the face. And I didn’t want to be part of it”.



The former science and technology minister further stated that he was told that the former Minister of State (in-charge of finance), Charles Adu Boahene, was behind the move when he confronted the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on the matter.



“The whole thing was too shady. I confronted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta about it and he told me Charles Adu Boahen, the then deputy minister of finance was probably behind it. Soon after some people from Apex Pollution Control Company came to see me in my office and offered me a US$ 5 million bribe to approve the judgment debt for them. I rejected it and told them to disappear from my office,” he added.



Read Dr Kenndey’s full right up below:



My fellow Ghanaians, my heart is heavy and so should yours.



“Instead of virtues, we have luxury and avarice, public distress and private superfluity; we extol wealth and yield to indolence, no distinction is made between good and bad men; and ambition usurps the honour due to virtue. Since each of you focuses on his individual interest and since at home you are slaves to pleasure, money or favour, it happens that an attack is made on the defenseless state.” These are not the words of any Ghanaians–they belong to Cato, dubbed by many historians as “Rome’s last Citizen”, a man whose life of integrity inspired the likes of Washington and Jefferson.



Our Ghana is being destroyed before our eyes. This month’s issue of AFRICAWATCH magazine contained interviews by editor Steve Mallory with 2 very important Ghanaians on the state of our nation and its prospects. Former and perhaps future president John Mahama told Mr. Mallory, ” I don’t have to tell you that people don’t believe that their lives are better off.” He added that “There have been a deterioration of every aspect of life– in Healthcare, in education and the infrastructure has gone bad, the economy is in crisis”. Finally, he added stunningly, ” I knew that one day, I will be vindicated from the web of lies the NPP spun around me. I expected that posterity would take centuries to judge. It looks like that judgement has come quicker than I thought. I feel vindicated.”.



Professor Frimpong-Boateng was equally substantive. He went over the now familiar Galamsey crisis.



Then, he dropped a bombshell. AFRICAWATCH reported that “Starting from the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Finance, a scheme was put in place to swindle Ghana of a humongous US$ 88.24 million but Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s refusal to accept a bribe of 5 million USD stopped it.” According to Prof, “The whole thing was too shady. I confronted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta about it and he told me Chares Adu Boahen, the then deputy minister of finance was probably behind it. Soon after some people from Apex Pollution Control Company came to see me in my office and offered me a US$ 5 million bribe to approve the judgment debt for them. I rejected it and told them to disappear from my office.” And he had copies of letters from the Attorney General and Minitry of Finance to back him up!



Shockingly, this revelation has been met by loud silence from all corners.



President NADAA who pledged to protect the public purse has been silent.



The Attorney General, who is implicated and has been working with his “Jonathan”, the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng to maintain this government’s bogus anti-corruption credentials has been busy spinning the fallacy that there are no criminal Galamseyers in Flagstaff House.



The Special Prosecutor, the self-styled “conscience of the nation” is silent.The peoples’ Parliament has not said “Fe” mpo!



The Media Houses who claim to be staunchly anti-corruption have been silent– they are busy covering the horse-race in the NPP primary to pick who will protect the legacy of perhaps, the most corrupt government ever to rule Ghana.



The “Asofo Akese3″ are silent–waiting for their Cathedral while the masses wait for their true prophets.



Think about it. One judgment debt, negotiated quietly for 88 million USD! How many such deals have been done in the name of loot-and-share? President Biden is being investigated over allegations that he took USD 20 millions over 8 years as VP! How much did they pay for the media silence?



I miss the days of yore when newspapers like the Pioneer, Legon Observer, the Free Press etc would have fearlessly exposed the dishonorable honourables destroying Ghana.



I miss the days of yore when NUGS, UTAG and TUC etc would have demanded accountability. I miss the days of yore when men like Adu Boahen( the father), Reverend Essamuah, Bishop Sarpong, Palmer Buckle, Elizabeth Ohene, Tommy Thompson and Mrs Nikoi would have called this government out for the bull. I even miss NADAA, the firebrand and Rawlings– not the one we buried but the AFRC one who breathed accountability and probity! Lord, we need some cleansing!!!! To the priests who can’t find which side God is on, I call your attention to Isaiah 5:8 ” Ah, you who join house to house, who add field to field, until there is room for no one but you, and you are left alone to live in the midst of the land.” There is a proverb that we sometimes stand in the house of a coward and point to the ruins where a brave man used to live. Soon, there will be no ruins anymore!



We must sing “Yen Ara asase ni” and save Ghana or see Nkrumah’s prophesy, “If change is denied, or too long delayed, violence will break out.”



May God bless you.



May God bless Ghana and May Ghana never want for men and women whose spirits will be stirred by Ephraim Amu’s patriotic lyrics.



Arthur Kobina Kennedy



October, 14th, 2023.



BAI/OGB



