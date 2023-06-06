Why a two-year national service with the military should be enforced - Kojo Bonsu explains

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, believes that citizens, after completing school in the country, should go through a two-year training with the military.



This, he explained, is to imbibe in them the spirit of discipline, which he said, is lacking in the country.



According to the unsuccessful presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the level of indiscipline in the country has dropped so much, there is the need to have it redressed.



“I call it indiscipline. It is total indiscipline that is in this country that we haven’t enforced certain things. Let me give you an example. We drive on the right, right? Everybody is supposed to be driving on the right, but you see motor bicycles, instead of moving with you to the right direction, they face you.



“I see that as total indiscipline because if you kill somebody, you face the law but the thing is that people don’t even think that if you do that and you kill the person, it is a fault,”



“… that is why I would love a situation where every student that is leaving school, i.e. finish university or SS, will do a two-year national service with the military for discipline,” he explained.



Kojo Bonsu said this while speaking with Daniel Oduro, the host of GhanaWeb TV’s flagship political program, The Lowdown.



He also provided answers to a number of issues, including his luxurious childhood, and his failed attempt at becoming the 2024 NDC presidential candidate.



Watch the full video below:











Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BB