General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Why Yaa-Naa chased out, banned Separatists from Dagbon

Dagbon King, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II

Sources at the Gbewa Palace have confirmed that the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II indeed chased out the Western Togoland separatists who once paid him a visit.



This was after Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, last week disclosed that the separatists who tried to seek the support of the Dagbon overlord were sacked from the Gbewaa Palace.



According to Secretary to the Yaa-Naa, Abdul-Rahaman Mohammed, the purpose of their visit was to convince the Yaa-Naa into supporting their agenda of seeking independence.



He added that the King did not believe in their agenda of carving Western Togoland from Ghana which is a sovereign state and therefore 'threw them out' from his Kingdom.



“The King outrightly rejected the proposal and out of anger walked them out of his Palace warning them never to return with such an ill-conceived idea. He does not believe in their agenda of creating a new country from Ghana and stated that he stands for peace and would be the last person to engage or support acts that undermine the peace of Ghana," he revealed.



Meanwhile, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, popularly known as Papavi, the 85-year-old leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation has questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to send over 1000 armed men to look for him.







He explained, he had made himself available to the police and other state security agencies on several occasions anytime they needed him.









