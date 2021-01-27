General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why WhatsApp is trending at number 1 on Twitter

WhatsApp's new feature shows you posts on your status

Messaging platform WhatsApp appears to be on a continuous trip to make some new additions to its services.



The app, earlier this month introduced a new privacy policy which included data sharing across its shared platforms including Facebook.



This new service did not come with any options, in effect, it was compulsory; sign up to the new terms or delete your account.



This sparked a lot of debates and concerns, especially about privacy.



Concerns which WhatsApp eventually came out to address, they maintained that messages will remain encrypted and secure.



This morning, users of the platform probably woke up to another surprising feature on the app; WhatsApp Status.



Four images with different stories and updates from the app show on every user’s status.



It is an update for users to know about new features and application updates through its status platform.



It however assures users of the end-to-end encryption it offers which means conversations and calls cannot go beyond Watsapp and or accessed by any outsider.



Again, it seems it is an ‘optionless’ one.



With this, many Ghanaians have already taken to Twitter to react to this.



Here’s what many of them are saying:





Someone should tell WhatsApp than until it DMs me that "Kojo, please watch my status", I nor go watch am???????????? — Kojo Komm?nt ? ???????????? (@benbenaqua) January 27, 2021

WhatsApp is now on WhatsApp status

I thought my phone malfunctioned when I saw it this morning

Buh we what?

We muuuuuuuuve!#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/vK2Yfi52zi — G E N I U S-T V ???????? (@geniius_tv) January 27, 2021

WhatsApp status — Nestlé Ghana (@JC_inta) January 27, 2021

What’s up with WhatsApp — log(x) (@quaycesam) January 27, 2021

I won’t be surprised if WhatsApp introduces ads when you watch a friend’s status. Privacy is overrated now.???? — _realjosh™? (@joshkingdal) January 27, 2021

WhatsApp is even bored, they now update Status.. Inside life???? — EMEKA ???? (@Okoliemeka7) January 27, 2021

So WhatsApp is now on status — El-Muhammed Omoniyi (@IamOhmai) January 27, 2021

Everyone waking up to the WhatsApp Status update ????????????#telegram #whatsapp — Umoya ???????? (@moya_walters_) January 27, 2021

WhatsApp has WhatsApp-ed me — Atulinda Allan???????? (@Atulinda_Allan) January 27, 2021

Next thing you know”Whatsapp view your status” ???????? — Hlabane Tebatso Matt® (@hlabanematt) January 27, 2021

Join our Newsletter

Here is what others around the world are saying about the new feature: