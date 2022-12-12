Why Togbe Afede XIV believes Ghana has failed

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has bemoaned the current economic hardships Ghanaians are going through.



In an editorial piece on graphic.com.gh on Monday, December 12, 2022, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Togbe Afede said that Ghana as a nation has failed to ensure that ordinary citizens have the basic necessities of life.



He explained that the main reason for Ghana’s failure is the lack of proper leadership by the country’s political leaders.



“The truth is that we have failed, woefully, to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution, and the vision of our founding fathers – a nation that is able to provide, under indigenous leadership, the basic necessities to all its people and ensure their happiness. We have pretended for too long.



“Our chaotic economic situation is the product of a toxic mix of, among others, our dishonesty; partisanship, cronyism and tribalism; greed-fuelled corruption; lack of proper planning, and the consequent episodic approach to economic management; and bad monetary policy that has indexed our future to the past.



“The situation is worsened by our attitudes and beliefs, and by a constitution that has outlived its usefulness,” parts of the editorial piece which was titled ‘Our Self-inflicted Monumental Economic Crisis’, read.



The chief said that the failure of governments has resulted in “mass suffering and growing frustration, leading Ghanaians to leave the country in droves in search for greener pastures, preferring xenophobic isolation abroad to the stifling conditions at home.”



He added that the challenges Ghanaians are facing have led to some insecurities in the country with suicide and crime rates increasing.



