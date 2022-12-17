Why PNC General Secretary was allegedly sacked from NDC Congress

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of the People's National Convention was allegedly sacked from the Congress grounds of the National Democratic Congress.



According to a report by TV3, Janet Nabla was asked by some supporters to leave the grounds because she has been speaking ill of the party.



Janet Nabla confirmed the treatment in an interview, protesting what she perceives to be undemocratic behavior from the NDC supporters.



Janet Nabla says she was at the Accra Sports Stadium to deliver a solidarity message on behalf of her party but she was informed by some members of the NDC that she will not be allowed to mount the platform.



Janet Nabla claims she was told that the NDC preferred some members of the PNC who took part in their demonstrations to speak at the congress.



“They said that the people who supported them in the Arise Ghana demonstration and other protests were here so they were going to read the message. What is the meaning of this? They are not even saying anything to me. What is that? What kind of democracy is that?



Currently, voting is ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.







KPE