General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Owusu Bempah did not mention Rawlings's name in death prophecy

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the self-acclaimed ‘nations prophet’ has promised to give a detailed account of events leading to the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings after the 2020 elections.



Reverend Owusu Bempah in a Net2 TV interview claimed credit for predicting the death of the former president.



He clarified that he chose not to mention Rawlings’s name due to fear of attacks.



The Glorious Word and Power Ministries leader said that the death of the NDC founder was not ‘natural’ and that after the election he will name the persons behind it.



“There are a lot of issues about Rawlings’s death but I will come out after the election. No one should say that he died a natural death. My church members will bear me witness about what I said about late President Atta Mills. I prophesied by Amissah Arthur’s death but they did not take me seriously”.



“I prophesied Rawlings’s death. I did not mention his name but I said that an ex-president who belongs to the NDC was going to die. I knew it was Rawlings but because of the insults I did not mention his name”.



Owusu Bempah further asserted that in a vision, he saw three people partying over the body of Rawlings.



“I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings.



Bempah said that he cannot be cowed into silence.



“I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth.” he added.





