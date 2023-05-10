Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer – Historian explains

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

A historian has explained why Otumfuo Osei Tutu II could not use the Ghana flag during his recent engagement in the United Kingdom where he attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.



Professor Sarfo Kantanka in an interview with Kumasi-based Opensuo Radio explained that the Asantehene was invited in his capacity as leader of Asanteman and not as a representative of the Ghana government.



He explained that officially, Ghana was represented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “while the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited as the King of the Asante Kingdom, making it impossible to use the Ghana flag to represent the kingdom,” an Opemsuo Radio report noted.



Social media chatter ensued over the weekend when an unofficial coronation flyer posted on Twitter showed the Otumfuo and his wife Lady Julia as part of royals invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.



Whiles all the other monarchs have respective flags of their countries under their portraits, Otumfuo and Lady Julia had the Asanteman flag under their photos.



So, what was the disagreement about?



At the heart of the back and forth that has since ensued is why the Ghana flag was not used with those demanding so, insisting that Asanteman is within Ghana and the Otumfuo is Ghanaian.



Those against the move are of the view that the Asantehene was invited in his capacity as leader of the Ashanti Kingdom which has strong relations with the British monarchy.







What you need to know: The Asanteman flag



The Asantes (Asante Region/Asante Kingdom) are the only people in Ghana with an official national flag, a symbol of authority which they call the Asanteman Flag.



The flag of the Ashanti Region was adopted by the Ashanti kingdom's Emperor Asantehene Prempeh II in 1935.



It is based on the Ashanti absolute monarchy throne, the Golden Stool, which has been Ashanti's symbol of unity and soul since 1701, the early-eighteenth century AD, upon the foundation of the Ashanti Empire.



Yellow, black, and green are the colours that signify the Ashanti flag.



All the elements in the Flag have a meaning, and they have been explained below:



1. The yellow part of the flag represents the riches/wealth of Asanteman.



2. The Black part of the flag represents the symbolic image of the Blackman concerning the Asante Nation and the courage of the Asante Nation in facing the challenges of warfare.



3. The Green colour, represents the refreshingly greener vegetation cover in the forest areas of Asanteman.



4. The symbol in the Black at the centre of the flag is called "Gyemirekutu KYƐ" (Hat) which is made up of animal parts coated with gold-coloured paintings: Elephant Tail, Ɔwam ti (Hornbill Head), The Skin Covering the Elephant Kneebone, The Feathers of the Hornbill, Adwera (PortulacaOleracea Leafs).



Also, the flag is beautifully positioned on the hood emblem on the bonnet of the 80-year-old Rolls Royce of the Asantehene.



