Why Otumfuo attended Berekumhene’s funeral – Historian explains

Nana Sarfo Kantanka, a historian, has provided reasons why Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, led a delegation from Asanteman to attend the final funeral rites of the late Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



He explained that Otumfuo, having numerous paramount chiefs (Manhene) under his rule, holds a tradition of honoring those who serve diligently.



According to him, with the number of Manhene under his leadership reaching approximately 65, Otumfuo ensures that loyalty and service are duly recognized, often manifested through attendance at the funerals of those who have served the kingdom well.



Furthermore, Kantanka emphasized that Berekum holds a special place in Otumfuo's heart as a town that he personally developed.



He explained that Otumfuo having facilitated the migration of people from Ashanti to settle in Berekum and contributed to its growth, he considers the town an integral part of Asanteman.



"First of all, Otumfuo has many paramount chiefs (Manhene) under him, and the number is currently approaching 65. Those who serve well are honored by him, and those who serve diligently are closely monitored to ensure that he rewards them.



“One of the most significant rewards he offers is attendance at the funerals of those who have served him well. What happened at Brekum is an example.



“Furthermore, Brekum is one of the towns that he personally developed; he brought people from Asante to settle there and encouraged them to multiply. This implies that the place belongs to him, and he does not take such places lightly.



“All these factors contribute to the reason why the Asantehene decided to attend and honor the funeral as a historical remembrance."



Otumfuo was led by over 40 vehicles, including 10 VIP buses, and a convoy, consisting of more than 20 Toyota Land Cruisers, a Range Rover, and two Toyota Tundras, formed a procession to the funeral grounds.



The Asantehene, arrived at the occasion dancing in a palanquin to signify his authority over Berekum, an area under Asanteman despite its location in the Bono Region.



