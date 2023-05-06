Why Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not mark his 2023 birthday in Manhyia

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is in London, in the United Kingdom.



The Asante king is in the UK on official business, having been invited by the monarchy to attend the historic coronation of King Charles III.



The Asantehene is among the few African leaders who have been selected to grace the special occasion, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.



The day is also significant in the Asante kingdom because it also marks the birthday of the king, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Already, some well wishes have been pouring in for the king across many sectors.



For instance, the Asante Nation page on Facebook wrote:



“Happy Birthday to Asante Kotokohene.



“Ɔpemsoɔ Ɔsei Tutu Ababio, Wo tiri nkwa. Asantemanwura!! Yɛ srɛ nkwa tenten ma wo!!

Piawwwwwwwww!!!”



With the Asante king in London on official business, he would, therefore, not be celebrating his birthday, this year, with the people of his kingdom in Ghana.



The king has already met King Charles III, together with his wife, Lady Julia, in a private meeting that took place on May 4, 2023.



The Asantehene, however, left the shores of Ghana on May 3, 2023.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also in the United Kingdom for the coronation of the King of England.



This was announced by the Commonwealth through its official Twitter page on Friday, May 5 2023.



Per the announcement, Ghana’s president was welcomed by King Charles III, as the new Head of the Commonwealth ahead of the coronation.



“Leaders discussed areas of mutual interest including the empowerment of young people as 2023 is the YearOfYouth,” part of the announcement read.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joins some other African leaders as guests on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III.











