Why Ofori-Atta was made caretaker trade minister - Akufo-Addo's lawyer explains

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 6, 2023 asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.



The development came after the President accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



For some people on social media platforms, the choice of Ofori-Atta as caretaker was problematic to the extent that he already had his hands full with the Finance Ministry.



Another school of thought asked why one of Alan's deputies could not be handed an acting role till the vacancy is filled.



One such person was a former Trade Minister and aide to John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari who tweeted: "I served as a Deputy Minister and yes as a Deputy, the President has to nominate you, vet you and confirm you to serve as Minister, my point is that a deputy minister should be able to act in the absence of a Minister, the jury is still out on the matter! Let's hear your views…



Responding to her tweet, Kow Essuman, who is a lawyer for president Akufo-Addo offered some reasons why a deputy could not replace a resigned substantive minister.



"As Deputy Minister, you were nominated by the President, vetted and approved by Parliament and swore the Deputy Minister’s oath before the President. You were appointed pursuant to art. 79 to assist your Minister, who participated in Cabinet meetings.



"In your Minister’s absence from Cabinet, his/her colleague Cabinet Minister held his/her brief and provided reports and briefings to Cabinet and not the Deputy Minister," Essuman explained.





