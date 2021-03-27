Why Ofori-Atta was given a day break during vetting

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, March 26, finished the vetting of the Minister for Finance-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Ofori-Atta who was originally scheduled for vetting on March 8 was eventually vetted on Thursday, March 25, because he had to seek medical treatment due to ill-health following post-COVID-19 recovery complications.



He spent about 30 days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.



As a result, the 2021 Budget Statement of government was presented by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.



Prior to his return, Mr Ofori-Atta during a virtual post-budget forum expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for an improving health condition attributing his recovery to the grace of God and continuous prayers from Ghanaians.



The vetting exercise which touched on various issues from the Agyapa deal, to the introduction of new taxes by government to the banking sector cleanup was



According to a member of the Appointments Committee on the minority National Democratic Congress side, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah, the minster's vetting was suspended due to his ill health.



"The consideration clearly is the honorable nominees health. We thought he looked quiet pressed and we didn't know what was going on we didn't want to aggravate the situation. So we conferred amongst ourselves and leadership thought it wise to give him a day's break." Ablakwa explained after the sitting.



